LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) vs. OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Head to Head Contrast

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveWorld and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -2.56% -25.69% -9.37% OptimizeRx -19.86% -11.18% -9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.81%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.37 million N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A OptimizeRx $24.60 million 8.43 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -74.47

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as for a network of pharmacies; and Brand and Clinical Messaging that includes various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It also operates Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence, care coordination, and patient engagement; and HIPAA-compliant, an automated and mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

