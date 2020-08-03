LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,017 shares of company stock worth $3,549,623. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

