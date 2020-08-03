Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.10-4.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

