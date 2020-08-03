Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.40.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,061,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

