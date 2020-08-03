LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.