Liberum Capital Trims Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Target Price to GBX 700

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 820 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Fuller, Smith & Turner to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 769.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.38).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.90 ($0.45) by GBX (15.49) (($0.19)). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner will post 6267.6473446 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 766 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,183.81). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 6,000 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,920 ($42,973.17).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.