Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.49. Orchard Funding Group has a one year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
