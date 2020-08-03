Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GYM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.72).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.28 million and a PE ratio of 51.31. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.94.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86), for a total value of £302,000 ($371,646.57).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

