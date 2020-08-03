Liberum Capital Increases Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Price Target to GBX 130

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 116 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SONG opened at GBX 117 ($1.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.55 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.42 ($1.46).

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £14,938.35 ($18,383.40). Also, insider Paul Burger purchased 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.40 ($2,221.76).

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.