Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

NYSE LBRT opened at $5.65 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

