LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

