Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.00-$5.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LDOS opened at $95.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

