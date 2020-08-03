LCI Industries (LCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

