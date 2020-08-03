Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.20.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

