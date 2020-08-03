Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $83,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

