Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $400.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura raised their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $377.16 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $381.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.42 and a 200-day moving average of $289.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

