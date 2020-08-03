Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.35.

Shares of LRCX opened at $377.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $381.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

