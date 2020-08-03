Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $421.00 at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $348.00 to $421.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.35.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $377.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.35. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.