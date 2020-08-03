Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.35.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $377.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.35. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $381.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

