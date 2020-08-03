LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

