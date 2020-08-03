L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHX. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of LHX opened at $168.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

