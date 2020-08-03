L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

LB opened at $24.41 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in L Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 284,654 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in L Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

