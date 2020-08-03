Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €51.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($58.09) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.09 ($63.02).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock opened at €51.50 ($57.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.34. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 12-month high of €75.50 ($84.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.39.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.