Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KTOS stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

