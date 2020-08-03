Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,262,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,967.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,655,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,117 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

