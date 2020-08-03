Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $7,570,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

