Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,092,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,826,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,041,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

