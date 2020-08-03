Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after acquiring an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,996,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

