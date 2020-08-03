Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $168.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.32.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.