Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $425,000.

NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

