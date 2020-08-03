Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

CHD stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

