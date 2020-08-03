Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $229.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

