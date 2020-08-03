Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $192.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $355.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

