Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

