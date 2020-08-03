Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $12.92 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

