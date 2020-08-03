Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

