Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

QUAL stock opened at $100.67 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20.

