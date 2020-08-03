Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 655.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $28.82 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

