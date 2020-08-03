Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,810 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Nomura upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $229,848 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.