Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADRNY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

