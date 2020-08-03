KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

KREF opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 329.54, a current ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $923.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

