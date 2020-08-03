KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $35.37 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

