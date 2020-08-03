Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Killam Apartment REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.94.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.