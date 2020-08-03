Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.