KeyCorp Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $80.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $204,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

