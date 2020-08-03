Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $14.84 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.