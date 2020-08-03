Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $8.04 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $672.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kearny Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 178.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

