Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 52

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.73) to GBX 52 ($0.64) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut Just Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 66 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 70.40 ($0.87).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.55) on Thursday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.70. The firm has a market cap of $465.08 million and a PE ratio of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 122,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71), for a total value of £71,330.72 ($87,780.85).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

