JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BAE Systems (LON:BA) Target Price to GBX 750

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 765 ($9.41) to GBX 750 ($9.23) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 514 ($6.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 705 ($8.68) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($7.81).

LON BA opened at GBX 490.20 ($6.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 544.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

