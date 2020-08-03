JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 670

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 695 ($8.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 685 ($8.43).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 563 ($6.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.98. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

